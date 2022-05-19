SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – ABC4 Digital spoke with Thomas Geboy from ABC4 weather about extreme weather conditions in Utah today and throughout the weekend.

Geboy commented that high wind speeds are expected across the state, with 20-35mph winds expected in Northern Utah and winds as high as 45mph in Southern Utah. These winds combined with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s in Southern Utah as well as ongoing drought conditions have resulted in a red flag fire warning in Southern Utah, according to Geboy.

Geboy says that more spots across the state are in “extreme drought,” which is exacerbated by very low humidity values around 5-12%, which is low even for Southern Utah.

DROUGHT UPDATE: 😬 Not great. Conditions worsen 8% with about 56% of #Utah now in Extreme Drought (level 4 of 5) up from 48% last week. More of the west desert, Uintas & South Central #Utah included. None of Utah is in Exceptional Drought (5/5), but it’s back in S. Nevada #utwx pic.twitter.com/mfDhkY9e0t — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) May 19, 2022

Northern Utah has a slightly different forecast for this weekend, including a slight possibility for wet weather. Geboy mentions that in Northern Utah, the weather will feel more like early spring than mid to late spring weather usually associated with May in Utah.

Regarding best practices during this high-fire risk weather, Geboy says to avoid any kind of burning. “Be mindful of all fire risk,” he continues, and points Utahns to Utah Wildfire Info for more information and avenues for reporting wildfire.

Statistics provided by QuoteWizard by Lending Tree indicate that “14% of Utah properties face extreme wildfire risk,” and that another “14% of Utah properties face moderate wildfire risk.” Their data puts 99% of Utah as experiencing “extreme drought.”

QuoteWizard puts Utah as fourth in the nation for highest wildfire risk, after Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming.