SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We have another hot, dry and breezy day ahead of us especially for the Wasatch Front and western side of the state, while the chance of isolated storms hangs on for Eastern Utah thanks to monsoon moisture surging a little further north into NE and East Central Utah like Castle Country and the Uinta Basin.

Heat is building back with high pressure gaining control. Daytime highs will climb, with 90s expected in northern Utah, mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front, and a mix of upper 80s and 90s in southern Utah depending on elevation, as St. George approaches triple digits yet again.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but in central, northeastern, south-central, and southeastern Utah, isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as moisture surges further North. With the return of moisture potential, the possibility of flash flooding threatens most national parks in southern Utah, with the focus today on Arches, Canyonlands, the San Rafael Swell, Grand Gulch, Natural Bridges and near Capitol Reef.

With mostly dry and somewhat breezy conditions sticking around, the fire risk will at least remain elevated through this week, so keep that in mind. The high pressure leads to building heat and the chance for highs to hit some records in Salt Lake as we end the work week.

Into the weekend, we could see highs above 100 in Salt Lake City and highs near or over 105 in St. George. Skies will remain dry for most, but there will continue to be enough moisture where isolated activity will remain possible, mainly in southeastern Utah. The mostly dry and hot pattern looks to persist through the weekend, but there is a chance that early next week could finally bring a change.

Bottom line? Temperatures are on the rise for the rest of the week with continuing fire concerns and isolated storm potential in Eastern Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!