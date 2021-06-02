Hot and dry trend continuing in Utah through first week of June

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! We kicked off June hot and dry, and it’s a trend we will hold onto for the first week of the month.

A ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen today and in the coming days. Above average warmth will continue to build throughout the state, and we are waking up to some fairly mild overnight temperatures with low 60s in the North and upper 60s in the south.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected for our Wednesday with daytime highs climbing above average yet again. We will welcome our first 90 degree day to the Wasatch Front which typically happens in Salt Lake on June 8th, so we are about a week early.

The heat is also arriving early in St. George where a high of 101 is expected for Wednesday. The triple digits usually hit around June 4th, so Washington County is just a few days early. This heat is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure that will dominate the weather scene for the next several days.

This will be a longer duration heat event, and daytime high in the North for Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The eastern side of the state will see upper 80s in places like Castle Country and the Uinta Basin, while Moab and Blanding will make it to the mid 90s.

Cloud cover will increase in Southern Utah throughout the day, and with clouds over the higher terrain and significant daytime heating, you can’t rule out the chance of an isolated thunderstorm, especially in the mountains.

The heat can really sneak up on you fast, so make sure to stay weather aware, drink plenty of fluids, wear sunscreen and find shade if needed!

Hotter conditions on deck for tomorrow, and many locations will make a run to break records with this warmth for the close of the work week.

Stay tuned and for your full Pinpoint Weather forecast, head on over to abc4.com/weather and catch us on-air tonight for ABC4 News. We are There4You.