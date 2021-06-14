Historic heat wave puts stranglehold on Utah’s weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An unprecedented heat wave continues as a record-breaking ridge of high pressure for mid-June sits over the four corners of the Intermountain West.

Sunday began a stretch of record-breaking heat to Northern Utah and the Wasatch Front, with this afternoon being no exception as highs are forecast to reach 104 degrees in Salt Lake City.

However, from Ogden to Provo, high temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s. This has led the heat risk for those without adequate ways of cooling or staying hydrated to reach a level three or higher for most of the state.

It is forecast that many areas across Northern Utah and the Wasatch Front will tie or break record high temperatures Monday afternoon.

The remainder of the state has the potential for plenty of falling record high temperatures, but the hottest air is still on the way.

Excessive heat warnings are now in effect for the West Deserts and Wasatch Front through Tuesday night. The Uinta Basin, Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, parts of Southeastern and Southern Utah remain in effect through Friday night.

Heat advisories are in effect for areas north of Ogden and south of Provo through Friday night, though the advisory will extend into the Wasatch Front beginning Wednesday after the expiration of the Excessive Heat Warning.

Besides the excessive heat, increasing south to southwest winds will ramp up Monday and Tuesday afternoon creating elevated to critical fire weather over Western Utah and Eastern Nevada.

Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph are possible, leading to the issuance of another red flag warning for these aforementioned areas through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

With the extremely hot and dry conditions, fighting current fires remains difficult and any new fires could have major impacts. It is very important to obey all fire restrictions moving forward.

Current fires continue to grow with fire conditions worsening, which has led to thicker rounds of smoke over and near current fires of Eastern Utah.

Additional fires burning in Arizona are expected to push smoke into Eastern Utah Monday evening, reducing air quality. Elevated levels of particulate matter related to smoke will create moderate to unhealthy air at times.

Northern Utah will be mostly dealing with moderate to unhealthy air in relation to surface ozone.

Those under heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will not see much relief overnight with regards to temperatures, with many throughout the Wasatch Front staying in the low 70s and upper 70s to near 80 in St. George and Lake Powell.

Stay up to date with this latest heat wave on-air and online with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast and the Pinpoint Weather Team at abc4.com/weather.