SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A large area of low pressure sitting stationary of the coast of California will begin to bring whipping winds into the region by Sunday afternoon. Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph Sunday afternoon & up to 40 mph on Monday afternoon with locally higher gusts possible both days. The gusty SW flow coupled with a strong area of high pressure in Southern Arizona will help aid our temperatures and boost them to near record levels Sunday afternoon for Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

RELATED: High winds storm cause damage



Southern Utah will also experience the strong SW winds and hot temperatures but low relative humidity values over the next couple of days will heighten the fire danger to elevated levels for most across Central & Southern Utah but also critical levels over Southwest Utah. A very dry Spring across the region has led to higher than normal fire fuels and parched soils. It will not take much to start a fire so it is extremely important to be vigilant and safe if you plan on lighting a camp fire.

RELATED: Officials Warn: Take precautions with fire danger



A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for the lower lying areas of Southwest Utah and along most of the Arizona Strip to Lake Powell and up the Colorado River to Moab Sunday afternoon through Monday Evening. It can not be stressed enough the importance of knowing your surroundings and the weather before starting any fire.



Northern Utah has seen an exceptionally dry Spring with just 1.79 inches of total precipitation since March 1. This would make it the 2nd driest Spring on record if it holds through the remainder of the month. The last time that Salt Lake City received measurable rainfall was back on April 16. This would make it the longest dry streak on record this early in the year since records began in 1874. With a building drought and little precipitation through midday Tuesday expected, the fire danger over the North will also be heighten though will not rise to elevated levels.

Stay tuned for your latest pinpoint weather updated on-air and online at ABC4.com.

What others are reading now: