High Wind Warning issued for parts of the Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – As a winter storm continues to grip Utah, winds are the next element that several Utahns are facing.

East winds started to increase Tuesday evening, and several Northern Utah counties will see very gusty, downslope winds through early Wednesday morning. A “High Wind Warning” has been issued for the Northern Wasatch Front including Cache County, Weber County and Davis County.

You can expect East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph near Logan Canyon and East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph near Farmington, Weber and Ogden Canyons including the cities of Centerville, Kaysville, Farmington and Bountiful. The warning holds until 7 AM Wednesday, and these High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

A “Wind Advisory” has been issued for parts of northern Utah including parts of Salt Lake County County, the northern Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, and Eastern Box Elder County. Strong canyon winds are expected. Within the advisory, winds will be easterly between 20-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Power outages, blowing dust, and dangerous crosswinds on N/S routes will be possible.

