SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday Eve, Utah! After a cold front moved through yesterday, we’ll get calm conditions to close the workweek as high pressure is now settling in.

With a northerly flow of wind, today will be a chilly one with highs roughly 5-10 degrees below average with mainly 20s and 30s in northern Utah for highs while southern Utah sees mainly 30s and 40s. It will be a bit breezy at times, especially early on with the strongest winds likely to be found in southern Utah today.

The canyon winds in southern Utah will ease this afternoon into tonight. Air quality today has been good thanks to the front clearing us out, but we’ll notice minor haze in some of our valleys.

Into tonight with the northerly flow in place, we’ll be turning cold once again. Lows will fall into the teens and twenties for the vast majority of the state with higher elevations, and valleys like Cache and Uinta Basin dropping potentially into the single digits. Bundle up tonight!

The really cold air won’t stick around though. As the high-pressure shifts from our west to our east, we’ll see winds become more southerly. Highs will get closer to our seasonal averages with northern Utah seeing more 30s and even 40s while southern Utah will see more 40s and 50s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, but with calm conditions, we could see an increase in a haze for our northern Utah valleys with moderate air quality expected.

As for the weekend, we’ll see similar temperatures from Friday carry over into Saturday, but a splitting system will be close enough to bring us more clouds and increased winds. Unfortunately, any potential looks low at this point with maybe a slight chance for some showers in southern Utah on Sunday.

By Sunday with winds becoming more northerly again behind the splitting system, daytime highs will ease down a bit. Overall, the weather is expected to stay quiet to begin next week, but forecast models remain optimistic we’ll see a potent storm system move our way on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, widespread wet weather looks possible and with colder air set to move in, we could see valley snow to go along with mountain snow. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A chilly Thursday with below-average temperatures and a northerly flow, but we were warm for the close of the work week.