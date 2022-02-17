High pressure returns but it’s still chilly!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

Wasn’t it an absolute pleasure to be reminded of winter? We are coming off a wet Wednesday that delivered some light accumulating snow in various valleys, and healthy doses of powder in the mountains. Alta was the big winner with 9″ of snow, Woodland Hills picked up about 5″ and the Bountiful Bench received 3.6,” while many cities saw an inch or two. The system that brought this moisture has exited the state and some colder air lingers today.

High pressure sets up shop today and this brings returning sunshine and a gradual warming trend. Daytime highs stay on the chilly side, near or slightly below average with daytime highs along the Wasatch Front in the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front. A few 50s will pop up in Moab, St. George and Kanab. The chilly temperatures won’t be hanging around for too long.

By Friday, we’ll be back to above average with sunshine and the weekend will see highs in the 50s in Salt Lake City and 60s in St. George. A dry, mild weekend is ahead, but changes move in for the tail end of the weekend. By late Sunday, another system will approach, bringing with it another chance for wet weather and colder temperatures. Models are indicating this could be a more potent storm into President’s Day and Tuesday. We would love to have another round of wet weather and snow, and while the weather models could change, we are monitoring the potential for snow early next week.

Bottom line? High pressure takes control today, so expect more sunshine but below average temperatures linger statewide.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!