High mountain and valley snow totals expected for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An incoming storm will produce plenty of valley and mountain snow statewide!

An atmospheric river is currently impacting Central California bringing coastal flooding and heavy mountain snow and that moisture is going to push into the Great Basin. Atmospheric rivers are narrow bands of wind that transport large volumes of water vapor from the tropics to different climates.

In this case, we will see a window of high-intensity precipitation that will bring snow to our mountains and valleys overnight. Our mountains are currently under a “Winter Storm Warning” with up to two feet of snow forecasted, and now, our valleys have been upgraded when it comes to their warning.

Initially, Northern Utah valleys were looking at a winter weather advisory, but that has changed with valleys including Salt Lake, Tooele, Cache, and Utah now under a Winter Storm Warning that starts at 8 pm.

A cold front is moving through Utah, and behind the front winds will still be breezy as colder air moves in quickly. Most valleys will see rain to start, heavy at times, and by Tuesday night, the rain will change to snow. This will begin to happen around 8-10 PM.

Expect a period of wet snow late Tuesday into early Wednesday and due to timing, the Wednesday morning commute will likely have impacts.

Accumulating snow is expected with impacts throughout the state. The overnight hours into Wednesday morning will bring our window of heaviest snow. With strong winds and snow, mountains routes will encounter blowing snow, limited visibility, and winter driving conditions.

We do have a chance of seeing some lingering isolated snow showers Wednesday afternoon, but then the storm clears. Snow totals will be healthy with the Wasatch Front and valleys looking at 2-6″ of snow, 4-8″ of snow for the benches, 5-10″ for mountain valleys, and one to two feet for the high country statewide.

After the front moves through, temperatures will be much colder across the board. Salt Lake City will struggle to climb above freezing Wednesday and St. George will even see lows fall to freezing the next few overnights.

The strong southwesterly winds that wreaked havoc Tuesday will remain gusty this evening, but the High Wind Warning and Wind Advisories for Northern and Central Utah expired at 6pm. The Four Corners area will see gusty winds overnight and into Wednesday morning.

We are expecting travel impacts from this storm, and while moisture clears by Wednesday afternoon, it will be a brief break. Another snowstorm will impact Northern and Central Utah late Wednesday and into Thursday.

