HIGH avalanche danger, Saturday

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – Officials are warning citizens to stay cautious as natural and human triggered avalanches are likely, Saturday.

On January 23 at 6:50 a.m, the Utah Avalanche Center heeds caution to those residing in northern Utah.

“1/23/21 Avalanche warning northern Utah. Natural and Human triggered avalanches likely,” Trent Meisenheimer with the Utah Avalanche Center writes.

1/23/21 AVALANCHE WARNING NORTHERN UTAH. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES LIKELY. Visit https://t.co/zLAG654HuJ for more info. pic.twitter.com/zkUxl7rXwo — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) January 23, 2021

According to Meisenheimer mountains affected will include Northern Utah, Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Provo, and as well as the Western Uintas.

“Recent heavy snowfall has overloaded a very weak snowpack and has created areas of unstable snow,” says Meisenheimer. “Both human and natural triggered avalanches are likely.”

Officials go on to mention it is best to stay off and avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

“Today, avalanche danger is high,” he continues. “Traveling in an avalanche terrain is not recommended.”

According to the Utah Avalanche Center avalanches are expected to be one to three feet deep, and to be hundreds of feet wide.

“These are unsurvivable avalanche conditions,” the team informs.

An avalanche above the Eisenhower Tunnel on March 25. (Credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in the province, which borders Iran, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)

Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus.( DHA via AP)



An ambulance heading to an area hit by avalanches, waits for a blocked road to be opened, in Keran, a small town in Neelum Valley, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Severe winter weather has claimed more lives as avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall killed more than 50 people in Pakistan-administered Kashmir while a dozen died in neighboring Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/M.D. Mughal)

A close call occurred Saturday (1-4-2020) when a rider was caught, carried, and partially buried at about 9000′ on an east facing slope above Hidden Lake in Gibson Basin, a couple miles north of the state line out of Beaver Creek Canyon. The avalanche of wind drifted snow was about 2′ deep and around 150′ wide. (Utah Avalanche Center)



Rescue forces and helicopters still search for missed persons after an avalanche swept down a ski piste in the central town of Andermatt, canton Uri, Switzerland, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Six people have been rescued, two of them with minor injuries but cantonal authorities fear that several other people may be buried. An extensive rescue operation is underway. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

A rider triggered a 2′ deep and 100′ wide avalanche on an east facing slope at around 8200′ in elevation near White Pine Creek on Tuesday, 1-7-2020. No one was caught or injured. (Utah Avalanche Center)

Utah’s most recent avalanche was at the beginning of January.

On January 8, at 10:09 a.m. Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an avalanche that occurred in the backcountry, in an area known as Dutch Draw. This area is located outside resort boundaries near Park City Mountain Canyons Village.

According to reports, a caller said she witnessed her boyfriend, a 31-year-old male from Clinton, Utah, attempt to snowboard down the steep backcountry terrain; triggering the very avalanche he was caught in.

The victim was then found dead hours later.