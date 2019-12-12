Here’s how much snow to expect as the next winter storm blows in

Our WINTER STORM WATCH has been replaced by WINTER STORM WARNINGS and within the areas that will receive some snow but not inundating amounts, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect.

For those in the advisory along the north end of the Wasatch Front and into southern Idaho the advisory goes until 8 a.m. Friday in Idaho and 9 a.m. Friday in Utah.

For the Wasatch back, the advisory lasts all the way until 5 p.m. on Saturday. The warnings will last until 5 p.m. Saturday too.

A round of heavier rain and snow is expected to move into the Wasatch Front around midday and last through Thursday evening and even into tonight. Snow should fall over elevations of 5,000-6,000 feet to begin but could rise to over 6,500 feet by this afternoon.

The highest snow totals will be realized at elevations over 7,500 feet. Rain and snow should wind down tonight but scattered snow showers should continue in the Cottonwood Canyons.

Through Thursday night, we could find around 0.50” of rain along the Wasatch Front with a possible 2”-6” of snow in the northern portions of the Wasatch Front under the winter weather advisories.

The Wasatch Back for Park City, Heber City, Kamas, and Coalville could find upwards of 3”-6” of snow just by tonight. The Cottonwood Canyons have the potential of receiving upwards of 6”-12” of snow just for this round and even more to come into the weekend.

After Thursday, we should find a break in most of the widespread precipitation but by Friday night the next wave of precipitation is expected and as colder air works into the region, this could fall as all snow even along the Wasatch Front.

This is where I believe roads could be the worst across the entire region, Friday night through Saturday. Look for widespread snow showers and possible snowy roads even along the Wasatch Front through Saturday before tapering off by Saturday night.

