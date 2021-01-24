Heavy snowfalls, high avalanche danger continues, officials warn public

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials continue to warn the public of high avalanche danger, Sunday.

On January 23, the Utah Avalanche Center extends their avalanche warning to the Provo mountains.

“The Avalanche Warning has been extended in the Provo mountains. HIGH DANGER,” alerts the center.

The Avalanche Warning has been extended in the Provo mountains. HIGH DANGER. Backcountry Travel not recommended even at low elevations. pic.twitter.com/3aAWdIa57E — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) January 24, 2021

According to officials, as snow continues to fall, safety remains a high priority.

“Backcountry travel is not recommended even at low elevations,” the Utah Avalanche Center advises.

According to our ABC4 weather team, rain and snow falls are expected fall throughout the week.

In the last 90 days, Friday was the sixteenth time Salt Lake City received measurable moisture. No, that’s not a typical winter in the beehive state, that’s not even close!

This current system is the first significant winter storm to hit the region since late December and will bring much-needed precipitation and heavy mountain snow to our drought-stricken state.

“Today has accident written all over it,” the avalanche center continues to warn. “The danger for today is considerable. Most avalanche accidents and fatalities occur at this danger rating.”