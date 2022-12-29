SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a few lingering snow showers this morning, we’re seeing a break from rain and snow showers into the afternoon. High pressure will briefly allow for some sunshine into the afternoon ahead of another weak system moving through mainly Southern Utah this evening. Light rain and snow showers are possible over Central and Southern Utah this afternoon and evening, we could even see a few flakes along Northern Utah later this evening. This feature is miniscule in comparison to what wet weather we have in store for the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 30’s for the Wasatch Front and upper 40’s for St. George.



Active weather will continue into the weekend as another trough will approach the state into Friday. As the storm moves inland, it will once again tap into sub-tropical air and transport significant moisture into the region through Sunday evening. Heavy snowfall is expected over the Northern Mountains early Friday through late Sunday as well. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for roughly the entire state through that time. Heavy snowfall of 1-3+ feet is expected, with locally higher amounts for the Upper Cottonwoods. Some recent forecasts show that as much as 3-6 feet could fall in the some of the highest elevations! The valleys will see periods of rain and snow as snow levels will start low and climb throughout the event into Saturday. The main feature for the valleys will be rain and warmer air will move into Nothern Utah and raise snow levels to around 6,500 feet.

With snowfall expected down to the valley floors late Friday morning, some impacts to the late morning commute are possible. Snow levels will likely remain above the Wasatch Front into Saturday with snow levels dropping behind the cold front Sunday afternoon. With the colder air arriving on Sunday the snow line will start to fall through the day. By daybreak, it will likely fall to the benches before dropping to valley floors around midday. Keep in mind this is a tricky forecast and we’ll continue to fine tune the snow levels as we get closer to the storm arriving. Plan on poor driving conditions into the higher elevations throughout the weekend with improvement expected by Monday.

This system coming in this weekend is likely to deliver a very healthy dose of water to Utah with most in the state picking up at least close to a half of an inch of water while there will likely be several spots that could pick up between 1-3+” of water! Our weather will calm into Monday with colder air in place, but forecast models are optimistic we could see more active weather into the middle of next week.

The takeaway? Mainly quiet weather Thursday ahead of incredible mountain snowfall into the weekend.