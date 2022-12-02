SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! What a storm!

Very strong winds and heavy snow showers overnight as our winter storm ripped through the state. Snowfall amounts have varied along the Wasatch Front with anywhere from a few inches in the lower valleys to 8″ along the east Benches. Some reports from Cache Valley report nearly a foot of fresh snow in the Logan area, almost as much as some of our ski resorts.

Now that most of the snow has moved southeast, a cold northwest flow remains over the state with mostly clear skies. Plan on temperatures in the mid 30’s for northern Utah and in the low 50’s for St. George.

Over the weekend, the increasing southwest flow will help warm temperatures through Sunday and bring in additional moisture. Light rain and snow showers are expected across southern and central Utah on Saturday with increasing showers for the Wasatch Front on Sunday.

With warmer air moving in, snow levels will likely remain at 6,000-7,000 feet on Sunday before falling into Monday. Plan rain showers on Sunday across northern valleys with the potential for some snow early Monday of next week. The timing could change between now and then so be sure to check here for updates.

Beyond Monday, a cold northwest flow will set up over the Great Basin and keep temperatures a little colder than normal through midweek. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the week as well with hints of another round of snow by Friday. Stay tuned.

Bottom line? Cold and dry for Friday afternoon with more moisture arriving this weekend.