Heavy snow expected to make travel difficult over SW Utah Friday into Saturday

(ABC4) – A large, pesky and persistent area of low pressure that has more than worn out its welcome over the Desert Southwest will provide one last wintry punch to Southern Utah Friday into Saturday.

Throughout the week we have seen waves of moisture and precipitation impact the region to go with our cooler and unsettled weather pattern. Southern Utah has taken the brunt of our latest round of wintry weather with much-needed rain and snowfall. However, the worst is yet to come as heavy snow is forecasted to develop later Friday, leading to several inches of new snow.

As the area of low pressure slowly moves out of the region Friday through Saturday, the Western and Northern periphery of the low will provide significant lift over Southwest Utah, allowing for heavy snow to fall which will lead to rapid accumulations of area roadways, including the I-15 corridor from I-70 at Cove Fort South to the Blackridge area of I-15 just North of St. George. Within this counterclockwise flow, towns such as Enterprise, Cedar City, Beaver, and Milford are forecast to pick up 3 to 6 inches of new snow with locally higher amounts. Meanwhile, most mountain locations throughout Southwest and South-Central Utah are forecast to receive 5 to 10″ with locally higher amounts.

With the impending snow and major impacts to local travel, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of Southwest Utah beginning Frida afternoon through Saturday morning, when precipitation begins to wind down.

Expect winter driving conditions through Saturday, especially under the heavier bands of snow. Though we are into the late stages of winter, do not get complacent with regards to driving in snow. Temperatures have been running nearly 10 degrees below normal this week which has allowed for colder roadways. Ensure you have the proper winter tires, remember the tips for driving in snow, slow down, allow for extra time and if you don’t have to venture out…don’t.

Stay up to date with your latest pinpoint weather forecast on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.