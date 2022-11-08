SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our active weather pattern continues for Election Day as a trough of low pressure starts to move through the Beehive State. Gusty winds remain over much of the region throughout the afternoon with the strongest winds along the West Desert and south through Iron County, a Wind Advisory remains in effect. The slow moving storm will continue to bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers through the region into the afternoon, becoming widespread and more intense this evening. Rain and snow intensities will increase tonight as a cold front sweeps through the state into Wednesday.

With showers in the forecast through early Thursday, the valleys will primarily see rain with mountain snow above about 7,000 feet. Models are calling for rain totals between 0.25″- 1.00″ of rain statewide. The heaviest precipitation is expected by the evening and into the overnight. As colder air pushes in behind the front, the rain will transition to snow in the valley.

Snow amounts will really depend on when the cold air arrives and turns rain to snow. Right now, that appears to happen Wednesday evening. We are looking at about 1-3″ on the valley floor, 3-6″ on the benches, 6-12″ in our mountain valleys and expect to measure snow totals in feet in our mountains throughout the state. As a result, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect and remains until 11 a.m. on Thursday. During this time, it is possible that we’ll measure one to two feet of snow in the Wasatch and Uintah mountains. This will lead to some pretty treacherous driving conditions because the wind, while less than on Monday, will still be pushing the snow around.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for southern Utah. This is not set to begin until 5 p.m. on Tuesday as the storm tracks its way south and will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Thursday. Central and southern mountains can expect over a foot of snow and there will be plenty in the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs as well. Periods of very heavy moisture should take place late evening on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Expect rapid snow rates and dense, wet snow to pile up.

On Wednesday, precipitation becomes more showery with some of the coldest air of the season moving in. Wednesday evening into Thursday will be the best shot for the Wasatch Front of seeing accumulating snowfall. The storm clears out early Thursday and it’s looking to be quite a bit calmer through the state, with only a few lingering snow showers in the mountains. But temperatures will remain a good 15-20 degrees below seasonal averages as we close out a very weather filled workweek.

Bottom Line? A slow-moving system will bring abundant moisture statewide through early Thursday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.