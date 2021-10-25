Heavy rain and mountain snow pummel Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The winds of change ripped into the state starting Sunday night with extremely gusty Southwesterly winds.

The damaging winds took down trees and toppled semi-trucks on Interstate 80 in both directions in the west desert, and wreaked havoc with a high wind warning and wind advisory in effect for most of the state. The next layer of the storm is here and it brings wet weather to a large portion of Utah. Following the cold front Monday evening, precipitation intensifies and stays that way overnight.

Widespread moderate to heavy rain will impact our valleys, with the window of heavy precipitation extending into the overnight and early morning hours. Ponding on roads is expected, localized flooding is possible and our mountains above 7,000 feet will see accumulating snow.

Heavy rain is expected through the overnight in most Utah valleys, with showers hanging around for Tuesday. The snow will accumulate and target elevations above 7,000 feet Monday evening, but snow levels will drop overnight down to the high benches and mountain valley locations, and through Tuesday morning flirt with the valley floor. Some valley locations could see flurries Tuesday morning, but it’s not expected to stick.

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy breaks down everything you need to know for your Tuesday morning commute.

Mountain snow will stick and accumulate quickly. Mountain routes will become difficult to travel and at times, treacherous with snowfall periods intensifying and at times, reaching 1-2″ an hour. As a result of this heavy snow, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday for the Wasatch Mountains, Uinta Mountains, Central Utah mountains, and Southern Utah mountains.

Snowfall rates will increase with heavy, wet snow for a few hours Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Winds will stay gusty in our higher elevations Monday evening, which presents the possibility of blowing snow. Dangerous travel conditions are expected.

Precipitation becomes more showery Tuesday as this large storm exits the state. A slight chance of a shower Wednesday due to wrap-around moisture exists, but Thursday and Friday bring warmer and drier conditions.

