Heavy rain and flash flooding ahead for some Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After battling excessive heat and heat warnings for the last week, another type of weather threat takes the spotlight in Utah this week.

Thunderstorms with possible heavy rain will become widespread by Tuesday afternoon for parts of the Beehive State.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Flash Flood Watch” for Tuesday afternoon, which means flash flooding is possible, especially in slot canyons, typically dry washes, and over burn scars.

Folks heading out into the backcountry could run into floods or washed-out roads. A watch is issued when all ingredients for a flood are present, and the likelihood storms could produce that flooding.

The watch includes areas that have already flooded this year, like Zion National Park and the area surrounding and including Capitol Reef National Park. The watch also extends to Bryce Canyon, south central Utah, southern mountains, upper Sevier River Valleys and lower Washington County.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible in Northern Utah for the next few days east of I-15 as well.

You may remember over the last few weeks, Zion National Park and Capitol Reef National Park both saw flash floods with damage to the areas impacted. Excess water, mud, and debris flows had crews cleaning up after storms.

This week has the potential for repeat behavior by Mother Nature!

As monsoon moisture surges into the southern portion of Utah, we will see scattered thunderstorms pushing further north as we make it through the middle of the work week. These storms are pulling moisture rich air to the south of us in New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada, where thunderstorms have bene abundant, into Utah.

This is adding another ingredient to the storm mix, and thunderstorm development will ramp up in the afternoon and evening hours aided by the heating of the day. The chance of scattered storms will stick around midweek for Southern and Central Utah, with an isolated chance of a storm in the Northern part of the state.

Storms become more isolated in the south by Thursday with the help of a westerly flow becoming more pronounced. Right now, a drier trend seems to take over the weekend with a ridge of high pressure strengthening and temperatures climbing back into the upper 90s and low 100s for a majority of Utah.

For flash flooding updates stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team on air and online. We are There4You!