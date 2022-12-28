SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our midweek storm has brought a healthy surge of moisture to the region with heavy snowfall in the mountains and a nice mix of rain and snow in the lower valleys. Some of the Upper Cottonwoods are reporting nearly two feet of snow in the past 24 hours with snow still falling in those areas. Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon with the bulk of the storm sliding through Southeast Utah this evening.

Winter Weather Advisories were updated this morning to now expire at 11 PM this evening versus Thursday morning. Additional snowfall of roughly 2-6″ is expected along Utah’s mountain ranges.

As the storm clears out tonight, cold and calm weather will settle into Thursday. Temperatures will be colder overnight with the 20s for the Wasatch Front and near freezing for St. George. The westerly flow will continue on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Limited moisture moving into Utah Thursday could generate light snow showers, mainly over the higher terrain. More potent weather for the region will arrive as we head into the weekend.

On Friday, another surge of moisture will slide into Central and Northern Utah bringing snow initially to all areas with a gradual rise in snow levels as warmer air moves in. Snow levels will likely climb to 6,000-6,500 feet through Friday afternoon in Central Utah with portions of Northern Utah keeping snow to the valley floors. This next storm will also be another big snowmaker for the mountains with the firehose remaining over the region through the weekend. Feet of new snow remain in the forecast for many ski resorts into the weekend and the storm door will probably remain open next week. Temperatures are forecast to remain slightly above normal for the Wasatch front through Sunday afternoon with dropping temperatures behind a cold front. Daytime highs will be near 50 degrees for Southern Utah through the end of the week and into the new year as well.

Bottom line?! Scattered snow showers dissipate through the evening with snow picking back up on Friday. Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online!