SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After most mountains saw more than a foot of snow earlier this week, we’ve got even more in store over the next few days as a series of storms will bring more moisture to the Beehive State through the New Year’s Day weekend.

Due to expected heavy mountain snowfall, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches for our Utah mountains. The Winter Storm Warning begins this morning and will continue through 5 a.m. on Monday. The warning includes the central mountains, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, the western Uintas, and the northern mountains including all of the Wasatch. Within the warning, 1-3 feet of snow is expected, but in isolated areas like the cottonwoods, Provo Canyon, and the western Uintas, up to 4-5 feet of snow will be possible!

The Wasatch Back is also included in a Winter Storm Warning that will continue through 5 a.m. Monday. The Wasatch Back will likely receive 6-12″ of snow with places like Park City potentially getting 18″ plus! Also, given the warmer nature of this storm, accumulations for areas lower than 6000ft. in the Wasatch Back will likely see lower snow totals.

A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect for southwestern Wyoming, Bear Lake, and the Bear River Valley until 5 a.m. Monday. 6-12″ of snow is expected, with possibly up to 18″ in southern Uinta County in SW Wyoming.

The Winter Storm Warning for the southern mountains will begin Saturday afternoon and will continue through Sunday evening. During this time 1-2 feet of snow is expected to fall with up to 3 feet being possible for the Pine Valleys, Tushar Range, and Brian Head.

A Winter Storm Warning for the La Sal mountains and Abajos will begin this evening and will continue through noon on Monday. Heavy snow is expected above 7,000 ft. with accumulations ranging between 8-16″ with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet being possible.

We also have several Winter Weather Advisories to go along with our winter storm warnings. The first is for Castle County and will be in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, locally up to 6 inches, especially near Price and along and west of the SR-10 corridor.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the western Uinta Basin is in effect until 5 a.m. Monday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, locally up to 8 inches at higher elevations of the Basin. Snow will mix with and/or change to rain for a time Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday for the eastern Uintas & Tavaputs Plateau and will run through noon Monday. Snow is expected above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible. Winds will also gust as high as 40mph which could result in times of blowing snow.

In northeast Nevada, a Winter Storm Warning will continue through 4 p.m. PST Sunday for northern Elko County and the Ruby Mountains/Eastern Humboldt Range. In the warning, 7-14″ of snow is expected with up to 2-3 feet being possible locally in the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory in NE Nevada including portions of White Pine, Eureka, and Elko Counties will be in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday PST. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could cause blowing and drifting snow.

Within these warnings, travel will become either very difficult or impossible so keep that in mind for any New Year’s Plan. Also, avalanche danger is likely to remain elevated/high as we continue to add more snow. We’ll continue to keep you updated with all the latest information both on-air and online!