SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a soggy start to our work week, we have another wet day ahead, as the second trough of the week moves through the state. Our southwest flow remains in place today and will keep breezy winds in place with temperatures peaking today along the Wasatch Front getting close to 50, with mid-50s for St. George.

Heavy mountain snowfall continues today, with avalanche danger on the rise and a winter storm warning, winter weather advisory and winter storm warning in effect. The Winter Storm Warning impacts the Wasatch mountains south of Interstate 80 and the Western Uintas and it means winter travel is expected, blowing snow and heavy accumulations. This area could see 12-24″ of snow with locally higher totals for the Upper Cottonwoods.

When it comes to the weather advisory, the Northern Mountains are expected to pick up 10-16″ of new snow with the Central and Southern Mountains expecting 6-12″. The Central Wasatch, Uintas, and Upper Cottonwoods can plan on 12-24″ of new snow with locally higher amounts in the Upper Cottonwoods. The Western Uinta Basin is also included in the advisory with the lower valley expecting 1-3″ while the higher valley will see 4-8″.

Snow levels will drop from 6,000-7,000 feet to the valley floor behind a cold front early Wednesday. Temperatures will likely be cold enough Wednesday morning to see rain change over to snow in the northern valleys, however, it’s unclear how much moisture will remain after the front sweeps through.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Temperatures will drop behind the system with highs in the low to mid-40s for the remainder of the week, and mid to low 50s for St. George. High pressure will build in behind the storm and allow for calmer weather through the end of the week as well. The long-range forecast suggests that the ridge will be in place through the first half of the weekend with another round of stormy weather into the next week. This is phenomenal news for our snowpack and drought situation in the state, hopefully, we can keep the storm train coming through the end of the month as well.

Bottom Line? Heavy snow in the mountains will create difficult driving conditions and increase avalanche danger through Wednesday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!