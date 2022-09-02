SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, hopefully, you are staying cool! We are coming off the hottest September day ever recorded in Salt Lake City as we hit 102. That also broke the daily record of 100 and it is the 28th time this year we’ve seen 100°+ heat in SLC which continues to add to our annual record.

With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had yesterday with highs near what we’ve seen the last couple of days. There’s a chance we are a degree or two cooler in northern Utah, but we’re still talking 100 in Salt Lake, the mid-90s in Cache Valley, and upper 80s and low 90s for the Wasatch Back.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only a slim chance for a few stray light showers in the highest terrain, mainly in the southern two-thirds of the state. In our northern Utah valleys, we’ll continue to deal with poor air quality as well, mainly for the presence of ozone.

Moving through and past the Labor Day weekend, each day is projected to have record-breaking/tying heat in Salt Lake City through next Wednesday. In Salt Lake City there’s a chance we best the 102 on Thursday by a degree or two both Saturday and Sunday. We could also very well see the record high temperature in the month of September in Logan, 97, fall by getting close to 100 this weekend!

In St. George, we’ll be closer to 110 and because of the extreme heat in lower Washington County, an excessive heat warning will be in effect from today through Labor Day. In northeast Nevada, heat advisories are in place through the Labor Day weekend as well and there’s a chance, they get extended further east into northern Utah.

Some places you can go to escape the heat will be the high elevations and near our lakes and reservoirs. One place that might not mind the hot temperatures is up at Bear Lake with highs near 90 through the weekend. If you do have any outdoor plans, it’s essential to take the necessary precautions to beat this late-season heat. Take breaks, find shade, pack plenty of hydration, look before you lock your car, and limit outside time during the afternoon hours.

Looking for some relief, models continue to be optimistic that we’ll trend at least a bit cooler by the end of next week as a system moves or at least weakens the high pressure. Based on model trends cooler air should start arriving by Thursday with more seasonal air coming in by Friday into the weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line?! The heatwave will persist through the Labor Day weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!