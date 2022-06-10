UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve already seen some warm days leading up to the weekend, but things are about to get even hotter. The hottest days of the year so far are waiting for us just around the corner for all of Utah. We are looking at triple-digit weather all along Washington County, Lake Powell, Zion National Park, and most of SE Utah. And we could also come very close (possibly over) the century mark in northern Utah.

We are still under the spell of a high-pressure system that is hanging out over most of the southwestern United States, but Saturday should be its last full day before heading east. Sunday it will start to move on and we’ll see a low-pressure system come in from the NW bring us cooler temperatures and possible showers.

We could see moisture late into Sunday night, but Monday is looking really good for the Wasatch Front. Most dramatic will be the temperature drop as northern Utah will see a decline of 20 or more degrees from Sunday into Monday. Southern Utah will also feel a little relief from the heat, but not near as drastic – St. George will see highs in the mid 90’s Monday and Tuesday before climbing back up again.

Wind will play a big factor in the threat of fires in southern Utah. We’ve already seen a big fire near Virgin, Utah, but with winds picking up this weekend there cold be more and fire alerts are already in place. The low-pressure system and its cold front will give southern Utah increased winds on starting Sunday evening (though they are already strong enough to do damage now) so please be careful if you’re out in our beautiful state.

In Eastern Utah, a Heat Advisory has been issued for many of our National Parks including Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef. This advisory also pertains to Goblin Valley, Moab, Castle Valley, and the San Rafael Swell. Temperatures will range from 100-104 in the area, and the advisory will hold until Saturday night.

Bottom line? Dangerous heat in the south and east, with above-average warmth in the north.

