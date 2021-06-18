Heat warnings in place as another scorcher hits Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! Another scorcher ahead!

After a historic heat wave, we close out the workweek under a Heat Advisory along the Wasatch Front and West Desert and with an excessive heat warning continues through midnight Friday for much of Eastern Utah, except for lower Washington County and St. George, which has been extended until Sunday.

Today, the Wasatch Front will see temps climbing into the upper 90s, with some locations possibly topping out in the triple digits.

Central Utah will see daytime highs climb into the upper 90s, with record heat possible yet again in Southern Utah, with a high of 100 expected in St. George.

We have seen an increase in clouds, and Friday brings partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies mixing in with haze and smokey conditions.

Air quality is expected to see an impact, with unhealthy air for sensitive groups expected in Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah Counties.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected, especially over our higher terrain in South Central Utah, and while most may be dry thunderstorms, enough moisture may be in place to help promote a couple of smaller, wetter storms.

On top of dry thunderstorm potential, winds will also increase enhancing fire danger. We are already extremely hot and dry, so isolated thunderstorms bring the chance of lightning and gusty winds.

Red Flag warnings have also been issued for a bulk of Central and Southern Utah through Sunday night. We do get some relief from the heat by the end of the weekend, but above-average temperatures will hang on!

The pinpoint weather team is tracking all the heat and fire threats through the weekend both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.