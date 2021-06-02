Heat warnings going into effect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Unseasonably warm temperatures arrived in Utah, and now an area of high pressure will track inland through the Intermountain West through the weekend.

We welcomed our first 90-degree day in Salt Lake Wednesday, and our first 100-degree day in St. George.

This heat is ahead of schedule, we typically don’t deal with those temperatures in Salt Lake until June 8. This prolonged heat event has the potential to break records along the Wasatch Front and increase the chance for heat-related illnesses.

The strengthening ridge of high pressure situated over the Western U.S. will apex on Friday in the state, but heat records will likely fall the next two days.

Triple-digit heat in Southern Utah could become dangerous with little relief expected from wild overnight lows and back-to-back days over 100 degrees. As a result, an “Excessive Heat Warning” goes into effect at noon Thursday for lower Washington County and around Lake Powell. Cities included in the warning are St. George, Hurricane, Ivins, Big Water, and Bullfrog.

While this warning is in effect, residents and visitors should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Outdoor workers should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. It’s important to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and react accordingly if you or someone you know exhibits symptoms.

Northern Utah could see its first triple-digit day Friday, and a “Heat Advisory” has been issued for the Wasatch Front and West Desert. It goes into effect midday Friday through 6 am Saturday and includes the Salt Lake, Tooele, and Utah valleys. Temperatures will be almost 20 degrees above the norm, and overnight lows may not dip below 70s. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Since this is a developing weather situation, you can stay informed on-air and online with the Pinpoint Weather Team as they track changes and deliver Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.