Heat smashes records in Utah once again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We are in the middle of another heatwave and coming off the hottest June in Salt Lake City on record, this July heat isn’t looking to underperform!

We have an “excessive heat warning” in effect for most of the state through Thursday night and it sticks around in Southern Utah through the weekend.

RECORD REPORT: Broke records in SLC, at the airport and downtown, and in Tooele. Tied the daily heat records in Provo and Kodachrome Basin State Park!@abc4utah #utwx #heat pic.twitter.com/Zd2Agjaneh — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 8, 2021

Salt Lake City hit 104 degrees today, and that breaks the old record of 103 set back in 2002 and duplicated in 2017. This is the tenth time we have recorded triple digits at the Salt Lake City International Airport weather station. Salt Lake City typically averages four to five triple-digit days a year, but this year we have already doubled them with a big chunk of summer still ahead.

The high for Thursday is expected to hit 105, and that would break another daily heat record.

RECORD BROKEN!

Another sweltering day as SLC breaks the heat record today with temps hitting 104 this hour..

St. George is two degrees away from the record of 113 for today. This is the 7th day St. George has hit 100 or above this year. @abc4utah #utwx #heat pic.twitter.com/TVeD56WJJG — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 7, 2021

St. George climbed to 112 degrees today, and it’s the seventh time this summer the city has heated above 110. This typically happens three to four times a summer, but this year the number is higher. The record for the most days above 110 in St. George is 20 and that happened back in 1994.

Since the year 2000, St. George has had six years with zero days over 110, and most recently that occurred in 2011, 2014, and 2019.

Heat also tied or broke daily high-temperature records in cities including Tooele, downtown Salt Lake City, at the Provo weather station at BYU, Kodachrome Basin State Park, and the City Creek Water Plant.

For more on the heat and when to expect some relief, you can stay informed on-air and online with the Pinpoint Weather Team as they track changes and deliver Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.