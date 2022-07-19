SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your Tuesday is off to a terrific start!

Over the last few days, there has been no lack of heat and that will be the case once again with above-average temperatures. In northern Utah though, we’ll see the temperature come down a degree or two resulting in daytime highs along the Wasatch Front mainly reaching the mid to upper 90s with Salt Lake making it to 98.

In southern Utah, daytime highs will be like Monday. There will still be enough monsoon moisture in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but we’ll likely see a little fewer compared to Sunday and Monday. The best chance for storms will be in the southern two-thirds of the state from Salt Lake County southward and will favor higher terrain, but in the late afternoon and evening, some of those storms could move into the valleys.

While the wet weather potential is lower the further north you go on Wednesday, it’s not zero so be aware just in case. Outside of any wet weather, skies will mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

As we move into the middle and second half of the workweek, the high pressure keeping the heat in place won’t move much meaning the heat will be sticking around. However, with more of a westerly flow rather than a southerly flow, moisture potential will become more limited resulting in more-so isolated showers and storms rather than scattered.

With less storms, we’ll see more sunshine resulting in temperatures creeping back up. By Thursday and Friday, we’ll likely be back to or above 100 in Salt Lake while St. George will be above the 105 mark. By the upcoming weekend, the high pressure looks to slide a little farther to the east, returning the southerly monsoon flow.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to pick back up by the weekend, but being more than a few days away, it’s just something to monitor for now if you have weekend plans. Stay tuned!