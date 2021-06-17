Heat remains, but the fire weather heightens as storms arrive

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As high pressure continues to meander over South Central Utah and North Central Arizona, excessive heat remains one of the top weather stories in Utah.

Though Northern Utah has reached the apex of the heat earlier this week, Southern Utah had their hottest day of this current heat wave on Wednesday with more record heat in the forecast this afternoon and beyond.

Heat advisories continue through midnight Friday over most of Western Utah, the Wasatch Front, and the Western Uinta Basin. Excessive heat warnings continue through midnight Friday for much of Eastern Utah, except for lower Washington County and St. George, which has been extended until Sunday.

St. George reached a record high of 112 on Wednesday, which tied the record from 1896. This afternoon, temperatures should climb to around 111 for St. George, leading to another record-breaking day as the record for the day is 109 from 1985.

The remainder of the state will see temperatures in the mid to upper 90s to low 100’s, leading to the potential for more record high temperatures.

Haze and smoky skies mixed in with sunshine and clouds will make for a not-so-perfect afternoon and evening as air quality issues remain moderate to unhealthy over the region.

Red flag warnings will expire for the Northern Utah mountains at 10 p.m. tonight as winds with gusts up to 30 mph move in this afternoon from the West. We also have the potential to see thunderstorm development in South Central Utah as high pressure bringing the heat starts to suck up moisture from the Gulf of California.

Most storms that develop will be dry in nature with gusty outflow winds up to 40 mph. Unfortunately, with most staying dry, this could lead to new fire starts with rapid spreading due to the gusty winds.

With mostly cloudy skies tonight and hot daytime temperatures, expect another warm overnight ahead.

The pinpoint weather team is tracking all the heat and fire threats through the weekend both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.