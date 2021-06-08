Heat, red flag warnings sticking around in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! The heat stays turned on for today, especially after mild overnight lows and cloud cover pushed into the state.

We will see slightly cooler temps, even though we remain above average, and clearing skies as we make it through the day. Hot, dry, and increasingly blustery conditions are expected with a Southwest flow in place.

Gusty conditions can also mean blowing dust at times, so hazy sunshine is expected, especially in the West Desert. Daytime highs will warm to 90 in SLC, with upper-80s expected throughout the rest of the Wasatch Front.

Eastern Utah temperatures will hang out in the upper-80s in places like the Uinta Basin and Castle Country with low and mid-90s near Moab and Blanding.

Central Utah will see a range of 80s with Southern Utah heating up to the 90s. Winds have increased fire danger significantly, with a “Red Flag Warning” in effect for the bulk of Utah mountains and valleys through midnight Wednesday.

We see Red Flag Warnings issued when a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warmth exist which could contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Winds are expected to peak Wednesday ahead of a dry, cold front which will bring a brief break from the heat.

Since fire conditions are ripe, you will want to stay tuned, you can stay up to date with our fire danger on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. Have a great day!