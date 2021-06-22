Heat, possible rain shower activity return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The heat returns to us for another day as we approach another triple-digit day for most in the Great Basin.

The pairing of our high-pressure system to the east over the Four Corners and a low-pressure system off the California coast will boost our southerly flow. That will subsequently crank up our temperatures despite seeing clouds also move in.

No heat warnings or advisories are issued as we expect to see a nice ‘cool down’ during the second half of the week that gives us some relief. The winds do increase fire danger for a good portion of Utah, which is why the red flag warnings are still in place until 9 p.m.

Northern Utah, Eastern Nevada, and Southern Idaho will be in the high 90s and triple digits with a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest Wyoming will see highs of the mid to high 80s with more sunshine than clouds. Central and Southern Utah are expecting to see another day of highs in the upper 90s and low triple digits thanks to the cloud cover. We can expect to see an increase in clouds during the day as moisture is moving into Utah.

Tonight, we still see the moisture slowly creep in which will lead to some possible shower activity going into Wednesday! Lows will be on the warm side as we have those same clouds blanketing us not letting any heat leave.

In short, the heat returns for most of Northern Utah as southerly winds begin to crank up and clouds begin to pop up over Utah again.

Stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.