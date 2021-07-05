Heat making a comeback, but cooler temps Monday night

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Starting off the work week on the warm side of things as we continue to see high pressure build in over the Great Basin and the southwest.

This will allow for the clear, calm, and hot conditions that will usher in some high heat once again. While the heat may be building, we still expect to see spotty showers through the afternoon hours and early evening.

Flash flooding concerns in areas such as Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase/Escalante, and the San Rafael Swell are under a higher risk today.

Being weather aware will be key to avoiding any flash floods. For most population centers we can expect to see much drier conditions and maybe a small pop up shower here and there as we have plenty of moist air to work with.

Sunshine will be plentiful under mostly sunny to sunny skies in the afternoon, which will keep our temperatures on the warm side as we go into the evening hours. This will set us up for a mainly clear night with very little cloud cover over top.

Temperatures will slowly drop and hover between the 50s to 70s for most of us in the Beehive State.

In short, dinner outside closing out the holiday weekend will be great but warm so staying hydrated will be key and hanging around some shade will be comforting.

As we continue to have our temperatures climb be ready with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!