Heat intensifies by end of the week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – A passing dry, cold front will bring temperatures to close to average for the state midweek, but then the heat will really build and bring some extreme heat to Southern Utah and above-average warmth in Northern Utah. Our warm and dry southwest flow has increased fire danger and will allow our temperatures to keep heating up. Fire danger is also a major concern with gusty winds and a “Red Flag Warning” still impacting parts of Utah midweek. Utah has extremely dry conditions, so we could see more fire watches and warnings as we get through the week.

Red Flag Warning is issued when we've got hot temps, gusty winds and very low relative humidity. Wednesday these conditions will target places like Richfield, Moab, Cedar City, Kanab, Boulder & Lake Powell. Hot & dry with warning in place @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/SJhQSRQZjI — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 8, 2020

As we get through the rest of the work week, temperatures will see a steady increase due to an area of high pressure building. The high will become more pronounced over the Desert SW as it develops near the Arizona and New Mexico border into the weekend, with the ridge amplifying and building further and further north.

In Southern Utah, triple digits settled into St. George for the Fourth of July holiday and we’ve seen triple digits since the holiday weekend. Numbers will soar close to 110, as we approach the weekend in Washington County. If you have outdoor plans at lower elevations over the weekend, in particular around St George and Lake Powell, take precautions. With the onset of extreme heat, you should limit time outside in direct sunlight. It’s also important to Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Keeping it cooler for Wednesday, but as we approach the end of the weak the heat becomes EXTREME statewide & will stay that way for the weekend, especially in St. George! Here are a few reminders–stay cool! @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/DkMTuts9L9 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 8, 2020

Temperatures will climb along the Wasatch Front and flirt with 100 degrees Friday and into Saturday. It’s important to remember to seek air conditioning, check on the elderly and limit time and strenuous activity in direct sunlight. A slight monsoon push will bring some partly cloudy skies into Monday. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast, and when to expect cooler temperatures in the long range forecast.