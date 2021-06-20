Heat continues to take over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Father’s Day! Many of us lost our heat alerts thanks to a dry cold front but some of us in Southern Utah still have an excessive heat warning until Sunday night due to the well above average heat and little overnight relief.

The dry cold front also did wonders for most of the Beehive State as we see a dramatic increase in air quality, except for those near the wildfires.

One good thing we do have going on Father’s Day is that there is even less chances of thunderstorms, so dry lightning will be less prevalent to start any fires.

We still should take extra precaution as fire danger remains high thanks to the very dry lower levels and gusty winds. This is on top of what is expected to be another hot day in tis prolonged stretch of high heat from the high pressure system sitting over us.

Northern Utah, Eastern Nevada, and Southern Idaho will be in the low 90s and even near the triple digits again with plenty of sunshine. Southwest Wyoming will see highs of the mid to high 80s with an abundance of sunshine too.

Central and Southern Utah are expecting to see another day of highs in the mid 90s and upper 100s. Cloud cover will not be too much of a concern, but smoky and hazy skies will still be around due to the wildfires in that area.

Red flag warnings are in effect until at least 9 p.m., Sunday with many looking to be extended into the work week with winds really cranking up.

In short, it will be another hot day but one that can be spent with the family beating the heat whenever possible.

