Heat continues across Utah as winds move in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! After hitting the hottest temperature to ever be recorded on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, we get some minor relief headed to Northern Utah, but record potential still lingers for the south.

Salt Lake City hit 107 yesterday, but a weak cold front will take the edge off the heat for the Wasatch Front. The front brought some cloud cover in as well for the overnight, but mostly sunny skies are expected with plenty of haze.

Prior to today, this is a look at the number of times Salt Lake City has hit extreme heat in the past..@abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/DkVYoHDFyL — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 16, 2021

Our ridge of high pressure will slightly flatten, but then we will rebound as we head to the end of the workweek. This slight cooling, though, may not be as beneficial as we would hope.

Triple-digits are still expected in Provo, Vernal, and a bulk of Central and Southern Utah, but the front will drop us between five and eight degrees. Salt Lake is expected to hit 100 yet again.

If we do hit 100 today, it will be the longest triple-digit streak in the month of June in Salt Lake. An excessive heat warning remains for parts of Southern, Central, and Eastern Utah through midnight Friday.

A heat advisory is currently in effect through midnight Friday for the West Desert and Wasatch Front. Temperatures are not our only weather threat this week!

Winds will become breezy today, but gusty in places including near Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, and along the Wasatch and the Uinta Mountains. As a result, the red flag warning indicating high fire danger has been expanded until Thursday at 10 p.m. for these areas.

Bottom line? Very little relief from the heat with excessive heat through the end of the workweek and above-average temperatures for the next seven days in both Salt Lake and St. George.

Stay informed with the latest pinpoint weather forecast on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.