SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – High pressure is dominating the Utah weather pattern as we make it through the weekend, and that means back-to-back triple-digit days continue in Washington County. Highs each day are expected to be over 100 with Saturday likely being the hottest with a high that could make it to 107! We know the heat can sneak up on people quickly.



With the intense warming in St. George, the National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Watch for lower Washington County from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Daytime highs both Friday and Saturday will range between 104-108 and there won’t be much relief at night with lows only in the mid 70s.

Make sure you are prepared for the heat down south by drinking plenty of water, finding air conditioning, wearing light-colored clothing and limiting time outdoors. Don’t forget to make sure children, the elderly and pets have adequate cooling and water as well.

Are you ready??

🥵 Excessive heat watch already posted for @Cityofstgeorge & Washington County for Friday afternoon 🥵



We have back to back triple digit days with little relief overnight expected. Highs could peak at 107-108‼️🌡



Make plans now for cooling! #utwx #utah #heat pic.twitter.com/OHSwHkqtNa — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 8, 2022

An excessive heat watch is issued to give people a heads up of the potential of a heat wave or heat event. When the area is about 12-24 hours outside of the heat event, that watch can evolve into a warning. An excessive heat warning is issued by the National Weather Service when an area expects at least two days over 105 degrees and overnight lows are not expected to dip below 72 degrees.

I'm just going to leave this right here….

Early season heat brings 90s + to the North & 100+ to the South.

Check on family & watch kids, the elderly & pets so they stay hydrated!@abc4utah #utwx #Utah @thomasgeboywx pic.twitter.com/GNRe9vmhmq — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 9, 2022

Along the Wasatch Front the highs will go from the low and mid 90s Thursday and Friday to possibly upper 90s by Saturday. Even Park City could see the daytime highs climb into the mid 80s by Saturday. With the record high being 98 in SLC on Saturday, we’ll be challenging that record with a chance to beat it. Friday and Saturday will see near or above record heat in Cedar City with highs in the low to mid 90s with the record high for both days being 93.

Here’s the latest forecast.

