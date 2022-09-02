SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has expanded the locations of its Excessive Heat Warning locations in southern Utah and as added a Heat Advisory for much of northwestern Utah. Both of these will be in effect until Monday at 8 PM.

The expanded territory for the Excessive Heat Warning includes the Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Recreation area. Temperatures up to 107 are expected in these locations.

The Heat Advisory affects Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Western Millard and Juab Counties and Eastern Juab/Millard Counties. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 104 in these areas.

It is important to take care of yourself and others during these alerts. Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly those working or participating in outdoor activities. And always remember that children and pets should never be left unattended in cars under any circumstances.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will be following all of our record breaking heat both online and on air.