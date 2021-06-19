Heat advisory in effect for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Father’s Day Weekend!

One more day with heat warnings in effect for parts of the beehive state, with a heat advisory in effect for the Wasatch Front and West Desert and the Excessive Heat Warning holding for Washington County and near Lake Powell.

Daytime highs will hover near 110 in Washington County and close to 100 along the Wasatch Front. We are extremely hot and dry, and into the afternoon a chance of isolated thunderstorms is possible yet again.

The possibility of lightning adds to fire danger which is elevated this weekend with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the majority of the state. Father’s Day weekend will see some cooler air though, as a dry cold front moves into Utah.

By Sunday, daytime highs will be in the lower 90s, before rebounding by the middle of next week. Southern Utah will gradually cool over the next seven days, but the triple digits won’t go. Keep cool and enjoy your time with dad!

