SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We have an overall dry weekend on deck for the state, but today we’ll start to feel the influence of a system moving into the western US.

We will see more clouds across the state with most seeing either partly cloudy or partly sunny skies. There will be some spots that get mostly cloudy skies. With the southerly flow continuing, our temperatures won’t change much compared to today. Also, Cache Valley and the Salt Lake Valley could join the Uinta Basin by dropping into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Group air quality range.

Our stretch of mostly quiet skies continues to round out the weekend and move into early next week. The only exception to that could be southernmost and southeastern Utah as a splitting system drags a low pressure just to our south, which could result in some isolated showers. Due to the splitting nature of this system, the bulk of the moisture and dynamics stay away from us. That means most of Utah will continue with dry skies as temperatures ease down slightly Sunday into Monday. While we won’t cash in on the moisture up north, hopefully there’s enough wind to keep the haze/smog at bay even though it’s unlikely we’ll see anything clear completely.

The stretch of calm skies may finally come to an end from Valentine’s Day through the middle of the workweek. Long-range forecast models are still very optimistic about a storm coming in between Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point, there looks to be potential for widespread wet weather across the state and it looks to be strong enough to clear out our inversions. It’s still too early for specific details like exact timing and snowfall totals, but our mountains could be in line for another healthy dose.

Bottom line? Increasing clouds for your Saturday as inversion conditions worsen in northern valleys.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!