Hazy winter warmth hangs on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

After a brief hiccup in the weather world and a weak system bringing additional clouds to Utah yesterday, we are back to quiet conditions and clearing skies today. A strong ridge of high pressure located off the Pacific Northwest coast continues to dominate our weather on Thursday and deliver above-average temperatures and clearing skies. Partly cloudy skies today will allow daytime highs to warm about 5-10 degrees above the seasonal average.

We also know this time of year, the high impacts our Northern Utah valleys when it comes to air quality. We’ll see increasing haze and declining air quality through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Expect sunny skies during the day and clear skies at night. There won’t be many changes through this weekend into Monday, except for highs climbing into the low 50s for the northern half of the state. By Monday, we could top out in the low to mid 50s in Salt Lake City while St. George will see highs in the upper 60s, and a chance of hitting 70.

The warm and hazy weather pattern hopefully won’t last forever, and the weather models are hinting at some change early next week. On Tuesday, there are signs a system may be able to break down the ridge of high pressure which could bring some wet weather, but also a mix of valley inversions. Since this system is still several days away, confidence is low and the storm’s development will likely change several more times.

It would be nice to see some winter weather return to Utah, we really need the moisture. Here’s hoping the breakdown of the high-pressure ridge is successful!

Bottom line? Hazy sunshine with a continued warming trend thanks to high pressure.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!