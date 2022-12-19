SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It’s been a frigid cold start to the workweek with temperatures across the state trending 10-15 degrees below average.

Daytime highs will remain below-freezing for much of central and southern Utah as a dry northwesterly flow remains in place. Valley inversions will continue to strengthen during this time and air quality will remain a concern. Air quality readings have been in the “Yellow/Moderate” category for much of northern Utah this morning, with degrading air expected for much of the Wasatch Front through Tuesday. A drop into the “Orange/Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” is expected for the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley through Tuesday.

Aside from inversion and bad air, we do have a storm system on the horizon that will bring widespread snow and improvement to air quality. Moisture will increase along northern Utah through midweek as a storm system approaches. The northern mountain areas will begin to see light snowfall on Tuesday with increasing snow showers through Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Temperatures are expected to warm up ahead of the front with near seasonal normal highs by Wednesday afternoon. The cold front will also sweep through Wednesday afternoon and bring widespread snow showers just ahead of and along the frontal passage.

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

With the cold front moving through on Wednesday, snow showers will be possible in the valleys as it moves through that afternoon/evening. Early forecasts are calling for 1-4″ along the Wasatch Front, 2-5″ along the Benches, 4-8″ along the mountain valleys in northern Utah, and 8-12″ at the ski resorts. Light snowfall amounts are expected in the central mountains on Wednesday. Snow showers will linger in the mountains through early Thursday and very cold air will slide in once again from the north. Temperatures will drop 15 degrees below average for Thursday with rebounding highs into the weekend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another weak storm will graze northern Utah on Friday before high pressure builds in for the holiday weekend. Light snowfall amounts are expected at this point on Friday with mainly mountain snow showers expected.

Bottom line?! Frigid temperatures are sticking around early in the week with building haze. Snow showers return by midweek.

Keep up on all the latest in weather both online and on-air with ABC4. We are #there4you!