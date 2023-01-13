SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! High pressure remains in control and allows for a quick breather in between soggy storm systems. Today, we close out the second week of the year with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies again.

This time of year, high pressure can allow for that inversion layer to set up and haze to build back into our valleys and impact air quality, which is expected for parts of the Wasatch Front as well as the northeast corner of the state. At this point, Salt Lake, Davis, and Cache Counties are projected to fall into the moderate air quality as the haze and elevated particulate matter hold on in Uintah and Duchesne Counties.

The haze won’t stick around long. We start to see changes Saturday with increasing cloud cover ahead of our next approaching storm. Wet weather begins to increase across the board by the second half of the day. A strong southerly flow will keep temperatures above average and by Saturday night into early Sunday, we’ll likely see widespread wet weather across the Beehive State!

We get a repeat performance of the last few atmospheric river events as this storm is likely to begin as valley rain and mountain snow, but with colder air expected to arrive by the second half of Sunday, we could see a changeover to valley snow.

Active skies plan to linger as we see more rounds of wet weather on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday through the first half of next week and with colder temperatures in place, more valleys will have a chance of seeing snow. Being more than a few days away the finer details are still a little bit fuzzy so be sure to stay tuned as we fine-tune the forecast!

Bottom Line? High pressure provides a brief break from wet weather, but changes arrive again as early as Saturday

