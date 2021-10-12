Hard Freeze Warning in effect for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – An unseasonably cold storm has a grip on Utah, with below-average temperatures lingering for the next few days.

This cold, wet Autumn storm is exiting the region, but its impacts will linger. Some of the coldest air of the season has funneled into Utah and a frigid overnight is now expected in parts of Northern, Central, Southern, and Southwestern Utah. A “Hard Freeze Warning” goes into effect at 9 PM Tuesday night until 9 AM Tuesday morning. This type of warning means temperatures will dip into the mid-20s and low 30s for a bulk of the state. A Hard Freeze typically means temperatures will be falling below 28 degrees, and the National Weather Service issues these warnings when sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid-20s are expected.

You can expect a will be a frigid start to the day with the warning impacting the Northern Wasatch Front from Bountiful to Logan, Tooele County, Utah County, Western Uinta Basin, parts of Juab County, Millard County, the Sevier Valley, near Canyonlands, Castle Country, the San Rafael Swell and parts of Southwest Utah.

When temperatures dip this low suddenly, you see frost and freeze conditions kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. The National Weather Service issues these warnings when sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid-20s are expected.

Eastern Utah will be frosty as well, with the National Weather Service in Grand junction issuing a Freeze warning for parts of our state. Southeast Utah, the Eastern Uinta Basin, Canyonlands, and near Natural Bridges could see temperatures drop down to 29 for the overnight low.

When it comes to outdoor irrigation, outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should also be drained and covered to protect them from freezing.

Temperatures will gradually start to warm up, but another quick-moving storm Thursday brings a reinforcing shot of cold air to Northern Utah, with Salt Lake City seeing the chance for lows to hit freezing for the first time this year. For more information on how long these cold temperatures linger, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.