SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for northern Utah focusing on the Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, and Utah Valley. The Warning will go into effect at 9:00 PM this evening and will remain until 9:00 AM Thursday morning. During this time sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees is expected. Frost conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing is also in danger.



There is also a Winter Weather Advisory currently in effect for the Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, and Western Uinta Mountains. This includes the areas of Mantua, Logan Summit, Alta, Brighton, Mirror Lake Highway, and Moon Lake. This Advisory will remain in effect until 6 AM Thursday. During this time snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches is expected with locally higher numbers possible across the upper Cottonwoods. Winter driving conditions will be possible on higher elevation routes and those with plans to be in those areas should be prepared and take caution while driving.



We will be following these and any other weather alerts that rise up both here and on ABC4.