SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Halloween weekend is upon us in Utah, and the forecast brings a gradual warming trend and dry conditions.

A weak disturbance sneaks through into Saturday morning, so expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies to start, but cloud cover will deteriorate throughout the day. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s up north, upper 60s for St. George with light winds. This pattern will continue into the weekend with little change to the overall pattern through Sunday.

By early next week, increasing southwest flow ahead of another cold front will bump temperatures on Halloween with mainly sunny skies. Highs should climb back into the low 60s for the Wasatch Front with low 70s for St. George. Mild southwest flow will continue Tuesday with timing on the next system arrival being sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday next week.

Winds will increase statewide along with the moisture; valley rain and mountain snow are expected to commence early Wednesday and could continue off and on through the end of the week. Temperatures will take a tumble with this next system, and snow levels will dip once again. We could be tracking another round of mountain and valley snow by late next week.

Bottom Line? Halloween weekend brings a mix of sun and clouds with near average highs and crisp overnights.

