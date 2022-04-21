SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another windy Thursday ahead with a strong southerly flow is expected today.

A Wind Advisory has been posted for Southwest Utah including the cities of Cedar City, Milford and Beaver and it starts at 10 a.m.

You can expect sustained winds in these areas between 20-30 mph as gusts get up to 55 miles per hour.

Blowing dust is expected, very similar to Tuesday, so reduced visibility is possible at times. Travel could be impacted in this portion of the state, especially for higher-profile vehicles. The wind advisory will hold until Thursday night.

Fire danger will also increase in parts of Southern and Eastern Utah. The winds also slightly elevate our fire risk and in southern Utah, increased fire danger will be a concern.

We’ll see a Red Flag Warning go into effect in the Colorado River Basin of Grand County near Moab at 11 a.m.

For the latest forecast and weather updates, click here.