We’ll start things on Monday quietly throughout the state, but changes will be noticeable by lunchtime. We have another storm system that’ll graze the northern half of the state later today and into Tuesday, but the biggest weather change for Monday will be the wind.

Very gusty winds are expected to pick up this afternoon and the first place we’ll see that is in the west desert. West winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected near Wendover and Dugway, with the advisory for that area kicking off at noon and holding on until Tuesday evening.

We’ll see wind advisories continuing to go into effect on Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Impactful winds are expected across the northern and central Mountains, as well as the Uinta Basin and Uinta County, WY, where a high wind warning goes into effect at 3 p.m.

Gusts in Duchesne, Roosevelt and Evanston, WY could peak at or above 58 miles per hour. The later we get into the day, the windier it will get, with winds ramping up substantially tonight and carrying through the afternoon on Tuesday, potentially into Tuesday night on the eastern side of the state. A wind advisory goes into effect for Castle Country and the San Rafael Swell at 9 am tomorrow.

MON-TUES: Gusty winds expected with a Wind Advisory going into effect at noon tomorrow for Great Salt Lake desert & Mtns. High Wind Warning for Uinta Basin & SW Wyoming starts at 3pm Monday

Castle Country & the San Rafael Swell will see advisory Tuesday#utwx @thomasgeboywx pic.twitter.com/2SLftv66iZ — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) April 4, 2022

This disturbance also brings the potential for isolated to scattered wet weather in northern Utah from late Monday into Tuesday before even cooler temperatures arrive. Even though there’s potential for wet weather tomorrow through Tuesday in spots, neither system is likely to produce anything significant. We’re looking at the potential for valley rain and mountain snow for the north late Monday into Tuesday.

With cooler temperatures moving in, the snow level on Tuesday could drop to the benches. The precipitation expected won’t be very noteworthy and once moisture clears the state, we get a different setup, as we enter a quieter pattern for the second half of next week and a gradual warming trend.

Bottom Line? Wild winds are expected ahead of the next round of potential wet weather to start the week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online.