SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Mother’s Day, Utah! It’s a windy start to the day along northern Utah where wind advisories and warnings are set to expire through late morning.

The strongest wind gusts will be near the canyons and north of Salt Lake. Cache Valley, under a high wind warning through noon, could see winds gusts to 60 mph. Strong easterly winds are a result of a retrograding low pressure system to the northwest of the state. Showers and possible thunderstorms remain in the forecast into this evening with decreasing moisture into Monday. Daytime highs for Mother’s Day will be similar to Saturday with highs in the mid 70s along the Wasatch Front, near 90 degrees for St. George.

High pressure taking over into the workweek will allow for a warming trend where daytime highs will climb roughly 10 degrees above normal early in the week. The ridge will set up shop far enough to the north that some moisture will move into the region from the south. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected across the region for much of next week with the potential for high elevation showers and storms. Some storms may float over the valleys with a slight chance for most of the state through the end of the week.

With the warming temperatures and remaining snowpack, high river flows will remain a concern throughout the week and flooding concerns will continue. At last check, our Snow Water Equivalent is down to 14.6″ — that’s down from our peak of 30″ this winter, and down roughly an inch from yesterday.

Bottom line?! Early summer-like temperatures will be arriving this week. Flooding concerns remain along with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.