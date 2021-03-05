Gusty winds ahead of Saturday cold front

SALT LAKE CITY- (ABC 4 News) – Above average temperatures will persist into the weekend, with southerly winds increasing Saturday morning and into the afternoon ahead of a dry cold front. As the cold front moves through the state, there is a chance of reduced visibility due to blowing dust.

The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory for parts of the West Central Desert including Delta, Fillmore, Cedar City and Milford from Saturday at 6 AM to Saturday at 6 PM. Wind gusts could get up to 55 miles per hour and cause limited visibility due to blowing dust. On top of that, Strong cross winds on east-west running routes, including US-50 / US-6, and SR-21, could make for difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles.

Winds will relax behind the front with just breezy conditions to follow, with slightly cooler temperatures expected Sunday.

Travel could be impacted on Saturday by these incoming weather conditions, so stay informed on the latest information and pinpoint weather forecast both on-air and online at ABC4.com/weather.