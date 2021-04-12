Gusty Canyon winds blowing in for Northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — (ABC4 News) – It’s a good time to secure those loose objects in the backyard or on the front porch, as gusty, easterly winds will increase in Northern Utah as we head into Monday Night. Those living along the Wasatch Front know the drill because in the past including last September, easterly, downslope winds sent debris flying, caused power outages, and made travel tough for high profile vehicles.

🚨Enhanced Canyon Winds Ahead! 🚨 Monday night through Tuesday @ noon & again, Tuesday night into Wed. morning. 1st round brings wind gusts b/t 25-50 mph for Northern UT. Includes Cache, Box Elder, Davis & Weber Counties. Travel impacts possible@abc4utah #wind #utwx pic.twitter.com/Y8CemZmhci — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) April 13, 2021

The development and positioning of a defined low-pressure system in Nevada will allow for winds to increase from the east. Winds typically flow from high pressure to low pressure, with an area of high pressure to the east of Utah, the developing low will trigger stronger winds from Monday night into Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As a result of the forecasted conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a “Wind Advisory” for Northern Utah. The issuing of a wind advisory happens when strong winds gusting over 40 mph are expected and can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

GUSTY CANYON WINDS AHEAD! Ok, Utahns, we know what gusty easterly winds mean–enhanced canyon winds expected in Cache Valley, Box Elder, Davis & Weber Counties. Gusts up to 50 mph expected-Secure loose objects NOW–wind advisory goes into effect at midnight. @abc4utah #utwx #wind pic.twitter.com/l0QRJ9eKD9 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) April 12, 2021

The advisory calls for wind gusts between 20 and 50 miles per hour and goes into effect from midnight through Tuesday at noon. Areas under the advisory call include Eastern Box Elder County, Weber and Davis Counties, and the Cache Valley. The strongest winds can be expected in the typical downslope areas of Bountiful, Centerville, Farmington, and Weber Canyon as well as near canyons in the Brigham City area and near Logan Canyon.

Wind advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight. Play it safe and secure loose objects — outdoor furniture, trampolines, cushions, small children… You know the drill. #wind #utwx https://t.co/jfjEemRnZx — North Salt Lake (@nslchat) April 12, 2021

Driving impacts are to be expected with strong crosswinds especially on I-15 from Brigham City to North Salt Lake, the Legacy Parkway, and US-89 mainly in Weber, Davis, and far southeastern Box Elder County. Semi-trucks and high-profile vehicles could encounter tough travel conditions.

We will also see a repeat setup again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Another round of strong and gusty winds is expected, and these winds may be stronger than tonight into Tuesday morning.

For more on storm developments, you can stay informed on the latest information and pinpoint weather forecast both on-air and online at ABC4.com/weather.