Gusty Canyon winds ahead, dry start to the week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday! We closed out the weekend with conditions drying out and temperatures warming slightly above average, and a portion of the Wasatch Front started this morning blustery!

Gusty canyon winds prompted a wind advisory from Bountiful to Ogden, with winds whipping overnight into the early morning hours. We will see breezy conditions for the rest of today, but a fairly quiet pattern will kick off the week.

The record-breaking high-pressure system spiking high temperatures throughout the Pacific Northwest leaves us with a dry, warmer start to this week here in the Great Basin. The gradual warming trend will bring a high of 93 to Salt Lake City, with low 90s expected along the Wasatch Front.

Daytime highs this time of year sit at 89 for SLC, but we will remain above that as we head through the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected statewide. Temps in the Uinta basin and castle country will hover in the mid to upper 80s, with 90s in Central Utah and Southern Utah.

The hot spot for Monday? St. George with a high of 104 expected and winds picking up throughout the day. The chance of an isolated thunderstorm is also possible throughout Southern Utah, especially in the afternoon hours, as moisture from the south continues to surge northward.

It’s a trend that will continue through the week, with the chance of storms increasing and moisture creeping further and further north by Friday.

While it may be early to discuss, the holiday weekend does look to bring the chance of storms for parts of the state. Stay weather aware!

With the chance of storms in the forecast, you can stay weather aware!

We are There4You! Have a great Monday, friends!